During the 2024 BYU Women's Conference, Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson taught that "covenant confidence is in Jesus Christ."

Tens of thousands of women participated in person and online in this year’s BYU Women’s Conference May 1-3, 2024, in Provo, Utah. During the conference, Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson shared a keynote address titled “Lessons Learned in Inviting Christ to Author My Story.”

Speaking from the Marriott Center at Brigham Young University to the women of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, President Johnson shared how she has learned to listen to the inspiration of the Holy Ghost and trust in the Savior and His Atonement.

“My covenant relationship with God brings me confidence,” she said. “My covenant confidence is in Jesus Christ.”

