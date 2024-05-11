When President Russell M. Nelson said “the highest and noblest work in this life is that of a mother” in the April 1999 general conference, he was talking to all women, past, present and future.

He, along with other Church leaders, honors mothers and women all around the world. In honor of Mother’s Day in the United States on Sunday, May 12, listed below are quotes from each member of the First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints about motherhood and womanhood.

Every woman a mother

“No one can duplicate the influence of a mother. ... Anytime I use the word ‘mother,’ I am not talking only about women who have given birth or adopted children in this life. I am speaking about all of our heavenly parents’ adult daughters. Every woman is a mother by virtue of her eternal divine destiny.”

