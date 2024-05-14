Professional wrestler Hulk Hogan poses at the premiere of the HBO documentary film "Andre the Giant" at the ArcLight Hollywood on Thursday, March 29, 2018, in Los Angeles.

Five months after getting baptized, wrestler Hulk Hogan is speaking out about how recommitting to Jesus Christ has changed his life.

“Once I was baptized, I felt all new. It really was a major pivot,” he told “The 700 Club” in an interview released this month.

Hogan, whose real name is Terry Bollea, explained that he “accepted Christ as (his) Lord and savior” at age 14 but failed to take his faith seriously during the heyday of his wrestling career.

Now, he has a chance to try again.

“It’s given me the opportunity to prove that I’m faithful, that I’ll never make those mistakes again,” he told “The 700 Club.”

Hulk Hogan’s church

Hogan was baptized in December at Indian Rocks Baptist Church in Largo, Florida, as the Deseret News previously reported.

He shared videos and photos of the experience on social media at the time.

“Total surrender and dedication to Jesus is the greatest day of my life. No worries, no hate, no judgment… only love,” he wrote.

In his own interview with “The 700 Club,” the Rev. Aaron Filippone, pastor of Indian Rocks Baptist Church, described what it was like to watch a celebrity go public with his faith.

“It was so fun to be part of Terry’s baptism and to see the ripple effect that that has made all over the world. He had people in Japan calling him just a couple minutes later. This is the way Christians go public in their faith and he felt it important to do what Christians do,” the Rev. Filippone said.

Indian Rocks Baptist Church is part of the Southern Baptist Convention, as the Deseret News previously reported.

Related How the Bible became a star in the world of sports

Hulk Hogan now

Hogan lives in Florida with his wife, Sky Daily.

He helps run a store built around his wrestling persona in Clearwater Beach.

In his interview with “The 700 Club,” Hogan noted that people today are still more interested in seeing him act like the wild person he was in the WWE ring than a regular guy.

Recommitting to his faith helped him find peace with who he is inside, he said.

“It broke down that fourth or fifth wall to tell people the truth about my Lord and savior. ... It set me free,” he said.

During the interview, for which he wore a shirt printed with the Bible verse John 3:16 and a large cross necklace, Hogan also told the interviewer about the tattoo on his arm, which reads “I am that I am.”

“The first time God talked to Moses at the burning bush, he told him, ‘I am that and I am this.’ ... I had to have this (tattoo) because it was so important to me,” he said.