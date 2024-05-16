Fives temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will be dedicated in May and June 2024. From left to right and top to bottom: Puebla Mexico Temple, Taylorsville Utah Temple, Cobán Guatemala Temple, Salta Argentina Temple and Layton Utah Temple.

Beginning Sunday, May 19, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will dedicate five temples over five Sundays, with the first two dedications to be presided over by the same senior leader in a span of a mere 14 days.

Both are noteworthy and uncommon — but each has been replicated recently and in shorter time periods.

Also, the Church will have another two-temple dedication day in June — something that has happened only a handful of times in the past 20 years. But multiple houses of the Lord have been dedicated on the same day three times over the past year and a half, including a three-dedication day just nine months ago.

