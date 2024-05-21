Ken Jennings is the host of "Jeopardy!"

“Jeopardy!” tested contestants’ knowledge of Catholicism on Monday with a category titled “Saints.”

The clues prompted players to give the name of someone who has been canonized by the Catholic Church.

‘Jeopardy!’ religion questions

Per “Jeopardy!” archives, the “Saints” category in Monday’s Double Jeopardy! round was comprised of the following four clues. Contestants ran out of time before they got to the $400 question.

Answers are at the bottom of the article.

“Upon canonization in 2016, Mother Teresa became St. Teresa of this city.”

“He not only founded the Society of Jesus, he also served as its first superior general.”

“Crowned Hungary’s first king circa 1000 A.D., he’s also the country’s patriot saint.”

“Pope from 1963 until his death in 1978, he was canonized in 2018.”

Jesuits on ‘Jeopardy!’

Monday’s contestants — Grant DeYoung, Gregg Meller and Ivvone Zhou — didn’t do so well with the clues on saints.

Two out of the four were triple stumpers, according to “Jeopardy!” archives.

Some Catholics took to social media to poke fun at or express disappointment over DeYoung’s response to the $1200 clue about the Society of Jesus.

DeYoung guessed Francis, likely referring to St. Francis of Assisi, whom the current pope named himself after.

One Jesuit seminarian noted that he and the other Catholic leaders watching “Jeopardy!” with him were excited about the shoutout.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen more excitement about a question in our community room before,” he said on X, the site formerly called Twitter.

Another viewer noted that the clue is further proof that few “Jeopardy!” contestants know enough about religion.

“I’m a Franciscan and I was screaming at the TV. (It’s) been pretty clear lately that the beat way to stump Jeopardy contestants is to ask religion questions,” Barb Szyszkiewicz wrote on X.

However, earlier this year, a different group of “Jeopardy!” contestants proved they knew quite a bit about a different group of Saints: members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Three participants in the “Jeopardy!” Tournament of Championships went five-for-five on questions about celebrity Latter-day Saints, as the Deseret News previously reported.

Answers: 1. Calcutta; 2. Ignatius of Loyola; 3. Stephen; 4. Paul VI.