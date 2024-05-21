Sister Mary Hardin and her husband, Elder Paul Hardin were involved in a traffic accident on Saturday evening, May 18, 2024, in Fresno County, California. Sister Hardin died at the scene on Saturday. Elder Hardin died Monday.

The Hardins had been serving as missionaries of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the California Fresno Mission since January 2024.

“It is with much sadness that we inform you of the passing of Elder Paul Hardin on Monday, May 20, 2024, in a Fresno, California, hospital,” church spokesman Sam Penrod said in a statement released Tuesday morning. “Elder Hardin had been hospitalized since Saturday evening after suffering critical injuries in an accident that claimed the life of his eternal companion, Sister Mary Hardin. Our deepest sympathies and condolences go to the Hardin family with the tragic loss of these faithful missionaries. We pray that all who are mourning will be blessed with strength and comforted in their faith in the Savior Jesus Christ.”

The couple were stopped at a red light when a pickup traveling at a high rate of speed slammed into their vehicle, causing the injuries that killed Sister Hardin, who was 65.

Elder Hardin initially was hospitalized with critical injuries.