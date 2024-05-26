Actor Greg Kinner poses at the premiere of "Little Men" during the 2016 Sundance Film Festival on Monday, Jan. 25, 2016, in Park City, Utah. Kinnear plays Ming Wang's friend in "Sight."

The new movie “Sight” shares the true story of a man who overcame great adversity growing up in China to become a ground-breaking eye surgeon in the U.S., as the Deseret News previously reported.

The movie is meant to inspire viewers with its faith-based message, per The New York Times.

You can see “Sight” in theaters now.

The true story of Dr. Ming Wang

Born in China in the 1970s, Dr. Ming Wang was forced into a labor camp during the country’s cultural revolution. He suffered beatings and was separated from his family, according to Reach 96.3 FM.

Wang was determined to make a better life. After his release from the labor camp, he immigrated to America. He wanted to become an eye doctor and improve the lives of his patients.

He accomplished that goal — and more, developing a technology that has been used to restore many people’s sight, according to The Tennessean.

“The film’s message of hope, perseverance and appreciation is what America needs today,” Larry Tomczak wrote for The Tennessean.

“Sight” highlights how Dr. Wang’s faith in God influenced his journey. Dr. Wang credited God for giving him a higher purpose as well as the strength to make it through his trials.

“The biggest impact of being a Christian over the last many decades is it makes me humble, recognizing that we, as human beings, are ultimately limited. We have to be willing to ask God for help,” he told The Christian Post.

What is ‘Sight’ about?

Directed by Andrew Hyatt, “Sight” explores Dr. Wang’s life story.

The movie stars Terry Chen as Ming Wang and Greg Kinnear as Misha Bartnovsky, who befriended Dr. Wang and offered him advice throughout his career, per IMDB.

The film premiers in theaters on Friday alongside “The Garfield Movie” and “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga,” both of which are projected to make much more money than “Sight” over Memorial Day weekend, according to Deadline.

Although it may not be as highly anticipated as those other movies, “Sight” is seeking out a different audience looking for religiously inspired films

Dr. Wang told The Christian Post that he hopes “Sight” will make a difference in the lives of viewers.

“Even though we’re living in a world today full of conflict, sometimes bloodshed … wars, people are killing each other, we need to realize that we as human beings need to change ourselves,” he said. “Rather than fixate on differences, we should realize that we have such a shared humanity. … We need to appreciate our humanity and be more willing to work together.”