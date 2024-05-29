The book “Suddenly Rural Girl,” released earlier this year, is a Christian young adult novel written by 15-year-old Kennedy Hurlbert and her father, Dann Hurlbert.

The book “Suddenly Rural Girl,” released earlier this year, started out as a school assignment and grew into something much more, according to Northfield News.

It became a book for Christian teens about a Christian teen written by a Christian teen — and her dad.

Kennedy and Dann Hurlbert explore faith and the challenges of growing up in their new book.

Writing together, sharing faith together

Co-author Kennedy Hurlbert, a 15-year-old lover of young adult fiction, petitioned her father, Dann Hurlbert, for help in completing her school assignment, the Northfield News reported.

With his involvement, the assignment became a novel. Together, they formed a plot, established a routine and wrote the book out together.

Kennedy Hurlbert primarily focused on crafting “authentic teenage dialogue,” while Dann Hurlbert handled moving the plot along, the article said.

“We had a huge cork board in a spare bedroom where we’d stick photos of the characters,” Dann Hurlbut told the Northfield News.

The story follows a teenage girl, Dakota, who relocates to rural Minnesota with her mother after her father’s death. She must navigate loss and a new school with the help of some new friends — and a local miracle worker. Her faith is tested and ultimately rewarded for an inspiring conclusion, per DannHurlbert.com.

Kennedy Hurlbert drew from authors like Jenny B. Jones, a prolific YA writer. Her dad drew on his favorite wilderness novels. They blended their passions and ideas together to develop “Suddenly Rural Girl,” according to Northfield News.

Best fiction books for Christian teens

Are you interested in other faith-based fiction books targeted at teenagers?

These five books might be of interest.