The book “Suddenly Rural Girl,” released earlier this year, started out as a school assignment and grew into something much more, according to Northfield News.
It became a book for Christian teens about a Christian teen written by a Christian teen — and her dad.
Kennedy and Dann Hurlbert explore faith and the challenges of growing up in their new book.
Writing together, sharing faith together
Co-author Kennedy Hurlbert, a 15-year-old lover of young adult fiction, petitioned her father, Dann Hurlbert, for help in completing her school assignment, the Northfield News reported.
With his involvement, the assignment became a novel. Together, they formed a plot, established a routine and wrote the book out together.
Kennedy Hurlbert primarily focused on crafting “authentic teenage dialogue,” while Dann Hurlbert handled moving the plot along, the article said.
“We had a huge cork board in a spare bedroom where we’d stick photos of the characters,” Dann Hurlbut told the Northfield News.
The story follows a teenage girl, Dakota, who relocates to rural Minnesota with her mother after her father’s death. She must navigate loss and a new school with the help of some new friends — and a local miracle worker. Her faith is tested and ultimately rewarded for an inspiring conclusion, per DannHurlbert.com.
Kennedy Hurlbert drew from authors like Jenny B. Jones, a prolific YA writer. Her dad drew on his favorite wilderness novels. They blended their passions and ideas together to develop “Suddenly Rural Girl,” according to Northfield News.
Best fiction books for Christian teens
Are you interested in other faith-based fiction books targeted at teenagers?
These five books might be of interest.
- “Fade to White”: This book by Tara K. Ross discusses mental health through a religious lens. It takes a close look at anxiety, depression and the restorative power of faith using a fictional tale focused on young teens.
- “A Soul as Cold as Frost”: Author Jennifer Kropf spins an epic holiday-themed fantasy tale that takes a 16-year-old on a journey of faith during the Christmas season.
- “This Dreamer”: This book is a modern retelling of the biblical story of Joseph. It explores his struggles and eventual success, including how he learned to forgive and found purpose in hard times. It also features portals and swords, so it may be perfect for teens who like fantasy.
- “Purple Moon”: “Purple Moon” by Tessa Emily Hall follows a teen who moves in with a new family. She learns to put her faith in God over the world in a story about overcoming insecurity and a troubled past.
- “Unbetrothed”: This Christian fantasy book by Candice Yamnitz brims with magic, princesses, romances and life lessons about learning to find worth in God and not in comparisons.