Sophia Andrade sings in Portuguese as she’s accompanied on guitar by Kristen Bromley, left, and Brady Bills while they perform "When the Savior Comes Again" during a media event held for the first release of hymns of the global hymnbook for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at The Tabernacle at Temple Square in Salt Lake City on Thursday, May 30, 2024.

The day dawn is breaking on the new global hymnbook for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The church released the first 13 songs from “Hymns — For Home and Church” on Wednesday night on its Gospel Library app and in the Music Library on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

The 13 songs include “Come, Thou Fount of Every Blessing,” which had been in a previous Latter-day Saint hymnal but now returns to the official hymnbook after it was not included in the 1985 edition currently in use.

The Church of Jesus Christ will release more digital batches of hymns over the next two years until the hymnbook is completed in 2026. One of the goals of the new hymnbook is to make it better reflect the global membership of the church. It will be published in up to 50 languages by 2030. The church then will have one consolidated and unified hymnbook, with hymns numbered the same across the languages most spoken in the church.

“New music will be selected from hymns composed by Latter-day Saints, hymns from other Christian traditions and songs in the church’s global sacred music library,” according to a note the church released with the songs. “These selections will include both hymns and children’s songs, all of which can be used at home, in sacrament meeting and in other church meetings.”

The first batch is a mixture of songs written in the past decade and some Christian and Latter-day Saint standbys.

The final version of the new hymnbook is expected to include 450 to 500 hymns and children’s songs. The book will be available both digitally and in print.

The church announced plans for a new hymnbook in 2018 and issued an invitation for members to submit songs they wrote. The hymnbook committee received over 17,000 submissions and more than 45,000 suggestions.

Other goals for the hymnbook included increasing faith in, and worship of, Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ while teaching the core doctrines of the gospel with power and clarity.

The hymns also are meant to comfort the weary, inspire church members to endure in faith, invite joyful sing and home and in church and unify members around the world.

The other 12 songs released this week are:

“When the Savior Comes Again,” an updated version of a 2019 song by Lane Johnson. The hymn’s chorus ends with, “It will be a joyful day, when our beloved Savior comes again.”

“It Is Well With My Soul,” and 1876 Christian hymn with a new arrangement.

“I Will Walk With Jesus,” a 2019 hymn by Stephen P. Schank. The chorus ends with, “Change my heart forever and help me clearly see, I will walk with Jesus, and he will walk with me.

“His Eye Is on the Sparrow,” a Christian favorite from 1905.

“Think a Sacred Song,” a 2013 song by Marlene Summers Merkling.

“As Bread Is Broken,” a 2018 hymn with text and music by Stephen A. Reynolds.

“Bread of Life, Living Water,” Annette W. Dickman’s 2011 song.

“Gethsemane,” an increasingly popular song in Latter-day Saint circles, by Melanie Hoffman with a new arrangement by Roger Hoffman.

“Hail the Day that Sees Him Rise,” an standby Protestant favorite with lyrics written in 1739 by Charles Wesley. It was first set to music in 1817 and was included in “The English Hymnal” in 1906. It is considered a joyful hymn that points singers to Christ “in all His glory, yet bearing the signs of suffering that have bought our salvation,” according to Beckenhorst Press.

“He Is Born, the Divine Christ Child,” a French Christmas carol from 1812 with a brand-new arrangement.

“What Child Is This?” A long-beloved Christmas carol.

“Star Bright,” Lorin F. Wheelwright’s 1959 Christmas song that ends with “O, star bright in heaven shining, come, glow within me on Christmas Day.”

Sheet music and audio recordings can be found on the Gospel Library and Sacred Music apps and at music.ChurchofJesusChrist.org.