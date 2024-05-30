Gancci Saintelus doesn’t remember the tragedy.
He was 5 years old when a devastating 7.0 magnitude earthquake hit Haiti on Jan. 12, 2010, leaving 220,000 people dead and 300,000 injured, NPR reported.
The Saintelus family’s three-story apartment complex in Port-au-Prince collapsed on Gancci, his two younger siblings and a caretaker. The children’s father, Olghen, was at work, and their mother, Soline, was at the Centrale Ward building, meeting with the bishop about a new calling, Church News reported.