Elder Karl D. Hirst, a new General Authority Seventy, and his wife, Sister Claire Hirst, pose for a photo at Temple Square in Salt Lake City on Monday, April 8, 2024.

Elder Karl D. Hirst considers himself “an ordinary person in an extraordinary calling.”

The new General Authority Seventy — sustained at the April 2024 general conference — sees his testimony and its confirmations as somewhat ordinary as well.

“No visitations, absolutely nothing spectacularly spiritual — and I have stopped worrying about that, because I am so fulfilled by the way that God has chosen to speak to me, even if He chooses to speak to other people in a different way,” Elder Hirst said. “It is not spectacular, but it is abundant.”

