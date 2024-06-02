Elder Karl D. Hirst, a new General Authority Seventy, and his wife, Sister Claire Hirst, pose for a photo at Temple Square in Salt Lake City.
Elder Karl D. Hirst, a new General Authority Seventy, and his wife, Sister Claire Hirst, pose for a photo at Temple Square in Salt Lake City on Monday, April 8, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

By Church News

Elder Karl D. Hirst considers himself “an ordinary person in an extraordinary calling.”

The new General Authority Seventy — sustained at the April 2024 general conference — sees his testimony and its confirmations as somewhat ordinary as well.

“No visitations, absolutely nothing spectacularly spiritual — and I have stopped worrying about that, because I am so fulfilled by the way that God has chosen to speak to me, even if He chooses to speak to other people in a different way,” Elder Hirst said. “It is not spectacular, but it is abundant.”

