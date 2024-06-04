Joel Smallbone, left, and Luke Smallbone, right, of the group for KING + COUNTRY, perform during the Dove Awards on Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. "Unsung Hero" is a new movie about the rise of for KING + COUNTRY.

“Unsung Hero,” which was released this spring, follows the inception and rise of Christian band for King + Country. It explores adversity and faith in an inspiring and family-friendly way, according to WDRB.

For King + Country is a popular Christian band that has won multiple Grammy awards over the course of its 12 years performing, per the Grammy Awards.

What is ‘Unsung Hero’ about?

“Unsung Hero” centers on David Smallbone, a character based on the father of for King + Country band members Joel and Luke Smallbone. When his music business fails, he and his family, including six children and his pregnant wife, move from Australia to the United States to start over, according to the film’s official website.

“We had no insurance. We had no job. We had no way to provide. We had no furniture. We were sleeping on beds and out of clothes. We were very unsafe,” Joel Smallbone previously told the Deseret News. “But, inside our mom’s love, particularly, we felt very safe.”

David and Helen worked together to secure the family’s future, including by refocusing everyone on God. As they pray and work together, miracles begin to happen.

The family’s journey eventually led to the creation of for King + Country in 2012. Joel and Luke Smallbone partnered on the project that would go on to win awards and national recognition.

“Unsung Hero” is now playing in theaters nationwide, according to movie’s website. Joel Smallbone not only starred in the film as David, but also co-wrote and directed the film, plus produced the film with his brother, Luke.

“This is the closest story to home, the most guttural, the most honest story that we could ever tell, being our own family story, and so it felt like the right step into the filmmaking world,” said Joel Smallbone, as the Deseret News previously reported.

for King + Country songs to listen to if you liked ‘Unsung Hero’

“Unsung Hero” features multiple popular tracks from the band.

To get into the spirit of the film, enjoy these hits off the soundtrack.