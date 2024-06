Sister Kristin M. Yee, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, greets young single adults after speaking in Boise, Idaho, on May 31, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Sister Kristin M. Yee, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, wants young single adults to know that their value is “infinite” and their potential is “glorious.”

“There are many of us, many of us children of God, and yet we are individually valuable,” she said. “It is a different accounting system in heaven. It is an eternal one, one that matters more.”

Sister Yee shared her thoughts on individual worth with more than 800 young single adults in Boise, Idaho, on May 31.

To read the full story, visit TheChurchNews.com.