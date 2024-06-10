Grow It organizer Leah Reichardt-Osterkatz, right, helps children make smoothies from strawberries they picked, plus kale grown on the farm, at Spring Forest in Hillsborough, N.C., on Wednesday, May 29, 2024. Small farming-based communes, like Spring Forest's "farmastery," are springing up across the United States.

In Hillsborough, North Carolina, a small faith group has sprung up that’s focused around family, faith and farming, per Religion News Service.

Multiple families and individuals live on one 23-acre farm called Spring Forest. They share nearly everything with one another, from farming resources to morning devotionals, as wells as sorrows, successes and joys.

This community is part of a growing trend in the United States — the return of small family- and farming-centered faith groups, Religion News Service reported.

What is the ‘Farmastery?’

Spring Forest’s Farmastery is a farm and monastery mixed into one, according to the group’s website.

“The No. 1 purpose of the farm is to foster circles of community,” said the Rev. Elaine Heath, a United Methodist minister who launched the Church at Spring Forest, per Religion News Service. “Gathering people around food, growing food, preparing food, eating food, sharing food — that breaks down all these barriers and assumptions people have.”

The Spring Forest community houses multiple generations of several families in two houses. College-educated engineers, divinity students, environmentalists and others live together, gardening, caring for the farm and the nearby forest, volunteering with refugees and leading community classes like gardening and language learning.

Despite the site’s Christian roots, it welcomes people from any faith tradition. The community is not centered around evangelism so much as it is on discipleship, per the Rev. Heath.

“We’re creating a deeply contemplative community that’s also very active in the world and that’s here for our neighbors,” she told Religion News Service. “For me, Christian discipleship is really about creating communities and helping people to love well.”

Programs like the Spring Forest Farmastery

The Farmastery is one of many family- and faith-focused living communities in the U.S.

Here are other well-known communities: