WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio — On March 5, in a joint statement, Community of Christ and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced the transfer of the Kirtland Temple, as well as other historic buildings and artifacts to the Church of Jesus Christ for $192.5 million.
While most Church members rejoiced, many inside and out of the Church may have wondered why the Church would ever spend such a large sum of money on anything other than humanitarian aid.
Elder Kyle S. McKay, a General Authority Seventy who serves as Church historian and recorder, addressed the topic in an opening keynote lecture before a crowd of hundreds gathered at the 59th annual Mormon History Association conference in northeastern Ohio on Thursday, June 13.