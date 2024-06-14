Elder Kyle S. McKay, right, a General Authority Seventy who serves as Church historian and recorder, shakes hands with David Howlett, president of the Mormon History Association and a member of Community of Christ, after the opening keynote of the Mormon History Association Conference held at the Cleveland Marriott East hotel in Warrensville Heights, Ohio on Thursday, June 13, 2024.

WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio — On March 5, in a joint statement, Community of Christ and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced the transfer of the Kirtland Temple, as well as other historic buildings and artifacts to the Church of Jesus Christ for $192.5 million.

While most Church members rejoiced, many inside and out of the Church may have wondered why the Church would ever spend such a large sum of money on anything other than humanitarian aid.

Elder Kyle S. McKay, a General Authority Seventy who serves as Church historian and recorder, addressed the topic in an opening keynote lecture before a crowd of hundreds gathered at the 59th annual Mormon History Association conference in northeastern Ohio on Thursday, June 13.

