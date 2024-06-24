Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Harriet Uchtdorf, make small hearts with their fingers and gesture to the crowd after Elder Uchtdorf spoke at a devotional for the Utah National Guard in Draper, Utah, on Sunday June 23, 2024.

Some years ago, Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles visited Fort Carson, a United States Army post in Colorado, where he spent time with the families of servicemen.

“They had so many deployments that the families suffered tremendously,” said the Apostle, who could sense the heavy burdens they carried during that difficult time.

It’s a load many soldiers and families have carried through all ages, but divine help is available, Elder Uchtdorf said.

