Derrick Porter's first broadcast of "Music & the Spoken Word" with the Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, June 23, 2024.

Derrick Porter’s first message as host of the 95-year-old weekly program featuring the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square was a promise that “Music & the Spoken Word” will remain a steady presence in the lives of viewers and listeners despite the departure of the previous host, Lloyd Newell.

Newell, who presented the legendary program for 34 years, is joining his wife to serve as leaders of the Los Angeles California Mission of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which sponsors “Music & the Spoken Word.”

That means the last time the show got a new host was in 1990.

“My face and voice are different than Lloyd Newell’s, but the music, the messages and the spirit of this broadcast will continue to bring joy, hope and peace,” Porter said in a prerecorded message shown during Sunday’s broadcast. “I pray to be equal to this unique opportunity.”

Porter also spoke to the audience at the Conference Center in a black suit before the broadcast began in downtown Salt Lake City.

New "Music & the Spoken Word" presenter Derrick Porter speaks during his first broadcast on Sunday, June 23, 2024. | YouTube

In a gray suit and blue tie, Porter projected a reassuring calm and stability, which was underscored by the legendary Tabernacle Choir and its longtime director, Mack Wilberg, and one of its regular organists, Andrew Unsworth.

“More than 2,000 years ago, Jesus Christ called his apostles to share the glad tidings of his gospel. Their ministry brought joy to people’s hearts. Their teaching gave hope and fostering peace,” Porter said. “Over the past century, the Tabernacle Choir has embraced similar purposes in its weekly ‘Music & the Spoken Word’ broadcast.”

Newell himself became a legend as he delivered and primarily wrote the spoken messages for a third of the program’s history.

“On behalf of listeners everywhere, we express gratitude to you, Lloyd, for your 34 years of inspiring service,” Porter said.

The new producer, principal writer and presenter of the broadcast spoke for about three minutes.

“At the invitation of President Russell M. Nelson, president of the church, I am humbled by the privilege of standing in this place, and sharing the spoken word each week,” Porter said.

The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square perform during "Music & the Spoken Word" at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, June 23, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Porter said he believes his role requires “a personal connection to the words both spoken and sung” during the program. He said he has felt it with his wife and children as they have listened to the choir, and he has heard about it from friends he has brought to broadcasts.

“When the choir sings its final song for the live audience after each broadcast, ‘God Be With You Till We Meet Again,’ these friends often comment about the connection they feel to their families, to their communities and above all, to the divine. That connection brings us the greatest joy of all.”

Joy was the centerpiece of Porter’s message Sunday.

“President Nelson has said, ‘The joy we feel has little to do with the circumstances of our lives and everything to do with the focus of our lives,’” Porter said. “When we focus on Jesus Christ and his teachings, (President Nelson) continued, ‘We can feel joy regardless of what is happening — or not happening — in our lives. Joy comes from and because of Jesus Christ. He is the source of all joy.’”

Derrick Porter's first broadcast of "Music & the Spoken Word" with the Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, June 23, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Porter said the music and messages of “Music & and the Spoken Word” can deepen listeners’ connections with Jesus Christ and each other.

He introduced the choir’s second-to-last song, “On This Day of Joy and Gladness.”

“On this day of joy and gladness, may the song in our hearts echo the singing of the choir,” Porter said. “‘Alleluia, Alleluia, bright and clear our voices ring, singing songs of exultation, to our Maker, Lord and King.’”