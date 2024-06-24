Pro-Israel and Pro-Palestinian protesters argue opposing views near Adas Torah synagogue, Sunday, June 23, 2024, in Los Angeles. President Joe Biden has denounced violence that flared when opponents of the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza staged a protest at a Los Angeles synagogue during the weekend.

The Los Angeles police department said there were several physical altercations and one person arrested after a pro-Palestinian demonstration occurred outside a synagogue on Sunday.

President Joe Biden and other elected officials have condemned the violence.

“Intimidating Jewish congregants is dangerous, unconscionable, antisemitic, and un-American,” said Biden in a social media post. “Americans have a right to peaceful protest. But blocking access to a house of worship — and engaging in violence — is never acceptable.”

Police responded to the area outside the Adas Torah synagogue where pro-Palestinian protesters reportedly tried to block the entrance. CBS News reported that a counterdemonstration ensued. Chaos stretched on for hours as police wearing riot gear responded to violent altercations.

One arrest was made for a person having a spiked post, the department said in a press release, but after the individual was cited, they were released. The police are currently investigating two reports of battery.

The New York Times reported, “Video images posted on social media showed scuffles breaking out, punches being thrown and people chasing others down the street.”

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said she would be meeting with Rabbi Noah Farkas and other faith leaders during the week to discuss how to move forward.

“Today’s violence in the Pico-Robertson neighborhood today was abhorrent, and blocking access to a place of worship is unacceptable,” said Bass. “I’ve called on LAPD to provide additional patrols in the Pico-Robertson community as well as outside of houses of worship throughout the city.”

California Gov. Gavin Newsom also issued a statement about the protest.

“The violent clashes outside the Adas Torah synagogue in Los Angeles are appalling,” said Newsom. “There is no excuse for targeting a house of worship. Such antisemitic hatred has no place in California.”