"The Boy with a Hundred Questions: Stories of Faith and Belief," written by Nalini Ramachandran and illustrated by Shruti Hemani, is pictured on Amazon.com.

Indian author Nalini Ramachandran has a new book out that aims to help young readers understand why people believe so many different things — and how to treat people with different beliefs, according to The New Indian Express.

“The Boy with a Hundred Questions: Stories of Faith and Belief” is available from HarperCollins for $12.99.

In the story, 9-year-old Shunya grapples with big questions before falling into a mysterious and magical adventure. He — and young readers who spend time with his story — comes away from the adventure with renewed curiosity about and respect for varied religions.

What is ‘The Boy with a Hundred Questions’ about?

Shunya is an inquisitive little boy with big questions about the meaning of life and faith. He makes headway toward answers when he takes a journey with 11 doppelgängers of his father. Each one teaches him a little about a different belief system, according to Ramachandran.

“I wanted to find a narrative thread that could show how the eleven major faith systems mentioned in the book are different, and yet are alike in some ways,” said Ramachandran, per The New Indian Express. “That is when the idea of using doppelgängers occurred to me. Because they, too, are different people, and are yet characterized by some similarities.”

Ramachandran said her own experiences with children learning about faith inspired her to write the book.

“I have often come across toddlers imitating their parents at places of worship,” she explained. “They join their hands in prayer, bow their head in front of the shrine, offer flowers, and try to repeat chants. Once children grow up, they want to know why they follow such practices, and why people around them have different beliefs. Many parents find it difficult to explain these aspects and answer their child’s questions. The need to bridge this gap inspired me to write the book,” she told The New Indian Express.

Ramachandran’s narrative not only educates children about the existence of different religions, but also encourages them to appreciate and respect these faith groups.

Through Shunya’s journey, young readers learn that while we may believe different things, faith still links us together.

Other faith-based books for young children