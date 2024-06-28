A break in the rain clouds illuminates the Cobán Guatemala Temple with sunshine in Cobán, Guatemala, on Saturday, June 8, 2024. The temple was dedicated on Sunday, June 9th, 2024.

COBÁN, Guatemala — On June 9, a calm Sunday morning with blue skies and white clouds, President Mario Chocooj of the Cobán Guatemala Stake smiled as he escorted his father, Julián Chocooj, to the Cobán Guatemala Temple dedication.

For the stake president, the new house of the Lord was a “miracle.”

“It’s an answer to the desires, the actions and the prayer of many pioneers that had the faith that there would be miracles most of them would never see but that future generations would see,” he said in Spanish. “The temple in Cobán will be a refuge for everyone to come closer to Him.”

