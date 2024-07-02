Producers of Book of Mormon Videos join the Church News podcast on July 2, 2024, to talk about making the series and the truths found in sacred scripture.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints launched the fifth and final season of the “Book of Mormon Videos” series in early 2024.

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles serves as the chair of the Scriptures Committee and has overseen the production of the “Book of Mormon Videos.” The Church recently hit a significant milestone in the distribution of the Book of Mormon, and Elder Renlund said the launch of this final season comes at an important time.

“In an era marked by the delivery of the 200 millionth copy of the Book of Mormon, it is fitting that we draw attention to the many other ways people can be introduced to the truths of this sacred volume,” he said.

To read the full story, visit TheChurchNews.com.