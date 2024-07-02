Republican presidential candidate Ronald Reagan, with bowed head, opens his quest for the White House with a prayer for America during his address before the Republican Convention in Detroit's Joe Louis Arena in Detroit, Thursday, July 17, 1980. Dennis Quaid, who will play Ronald Reagan in an upcoming biopic, talks about the faith that shaped the president’s life.

“Reagan” is an upcoming biopic focused on the life and work of President Ronald Reagan, according to the movie’s official website.

It will star Dennis Quaid as Reagan and Chris Massoglia as Pat Boone.

Although the film is not focused on religion primarily, both actors have remarked on the deep faith displayed by Reagan throughout his life, according to The Christian Post.

What did Ronald Reagan believe?

President Ronald Reagan described himself as a Bible-believing born-again evangelical, per CBN. Ben Armstrong, who served as the executive director of National Religious Broadcasters in the 1980s, interviewed Reagan and asked him what he believed he needed for salvation.

Armstrong reported that Reagan recited John 3:16 back to him: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.”

“Reagan” does not shy away from portraying the former president’s beliefs.

“Faith appears naturally in key moments, especially through his mother, Nelle, who was very devout,” said Massoglia, per The Christian Post.

Massoglia’s character, Boone, is a Christian singer and actor who developed a friendship with Reagan when their children attended the same school, according to Crosswalk. Boone’s religious views played a role in Reagan’s own faith.

Massoglia talked about how Reagan’s mother gave her son a book called “That Printer of Udell’s.”

“Reagan sees himself in the main character of that book, a young man who finds God and goes to Washington to become a congressman,” said Massoglia, per The Christian Post. The book, he said, “ends up shaping” Reagan.

Meanwhile, Dennis Quaid stars as the titular role. Quaid himself is a Christian, according to People.

“When I play real people, I feel like I have a responsibility to portray them from their point of view, and it took me a while to really get there. Despite the great communicator that Ronald Reagan was, there was also a very private part of himself that made him difficult to really know,” Quaid said in an interview with The Christian Post. “Nancy, his wife, probably knew him better than anybody, and said there was a place there, too, that was difficult to penetrate. I think that that had to do with his relationship with God; it was very private. (The movie) was an honor to do, and I think we portray him as a human being like all of us.”

Where and when to watch ‘Reagan’

“Reagan” will premiere in theaters across the United States on Aug. 30, according to the movie’s official website.

In addition to Quaid and Massoglia, the film stars Jon Voight, Penelope Anne Miller and Mena Suvari. It’s directed by Sean McNamara.

“Reagan” traces Reagan’s life from childhood all the way to his departure from the public limelight following his Alzheimer’s diagnosis, per The Christian Post.

“It’s not a love letter. It’s a kind of warts-and-all portrayal,” Quaid said to The Christian Post. “But it’s also a story of triumph, about us as much as it is about him.”

Watch the trailer for “Reagan” on YouTube.