Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson shares details of the global initiative for women and children with community leaders in San Diego, California, on Saturday, June 29, 2024.

As around 40 representatives from different faiths, nonprofit organizations and local government gathered recently in San Diego, California, they spoke about how they can work together to serve their community — and especially help women and children.

Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson shared with the group more details of the global initiative for women and children from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The Relief Society is leading out on this initiative, which involves nutrition, maternal and newborn care, immunizations and education.

While the Church works on a global scale, anyone can also participate on their local level, President Johnson told the group gathered at the La Jolla Institute of Religion on June 29. She gave the leaders a handout with 25 ways to participate.

