Delaware Gov. John Carney has received some wonderful gifts from the National Governors Association, but the one he received Thursday, July 11, was “really special”: an individual pedigree chart.
He was one of 12 governors who received the personalized gift from Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles during a National Governors Association meeting held at the Grand America Hotel in Salt Lake City, ChurchofJesusChrist.org reported.
The National Governors Association is a nonpartisan political group comprised of the country’s governors.
