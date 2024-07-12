| The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles looks with Maine Governor Janet Mills at her pedigree chart in Salt Lake City on Thursday, July 11, 2024.

Delaware Gov. John Carney has received some wonderful gifts from the National Governors Association, but the one he received Thursday, July 11, was “really special”: an individual pedigree chart.

He was one of 12 governors who received the personalized gift from Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles during a National Governors Association meeting held at the Grand America Hotel in Salt Lake City, ChurchofJesusChrist.org reported.

The National Governors Association is a nonpartisan political group comprised of the country’s governors.

To read the full story, visit TheChurchNews.com.