A star-studded animated film on the life of Jesus Christ will debut in theaters around Easter 2025, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“The King of Kings” will feature former Star Wars co-stars Oscar Isaac, Mark Hamill and Forest Whitaker, as well as Pierce Brosnan and Ben Kingsley, per IMDb.

What is ‘The King of Kings’ about?

“The King of Kings” is not a straightforward adaption of Bible stories about the life of Jesus Christ.

Rather, it is based on “The Life of Our Lord” by Charles Dickens, which was published in 1934 after the author’s death, per The Hollywood Reporter.

In “The King of Kings,” Charles Dickens, his son Walter and the family cat Willa will explore the story of Jesus Christ while reading through “The Life of Our Lord.”

Directed by Seong-ho Jang in conjunction with a South Korean company called Mofac Animation, “The King of Kings” will feature voice acting from some notable Hollywood stars.

Oscar Isaac will voice Jesus Christ, according to Yahoo Entertainment.

Fellow former “Star Wars” actors Mark Hamill and Forest Whitaker will play King Herod and the apostle Peter, respectively, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Pierce Brosnan, who is best known for portraying James Bond, will do the voice of Pontius Pilate, who ordered the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Ben Kingsley, who had roles in “Exodus: Gods and Kings” and “Schindler’s List,” will voice Caiaphas, the high priest of the Sanhedrin that attended one of Jesus’s trials, according to IMDb.

"King of Kings," a new animated film due out around Easter 2025, will have a star-studded cast, including Oscar Issac, Uma Thurman, Ben Kingsley, Forest Whitaker, Pierce Brosnan and Mark Hamill. | Kingofkingsanimation.com/portfolio/gallery/

“For the past 2,000-plus years, the story of Jesus has been told and retold in countless ways across virtually every country on the planet,” said Jang, the director, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “This is a deeply personal story to all of us on the production crew, and we know it resonates with so many around the world.”

