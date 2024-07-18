Liverpool's Roberto Firmino celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League Group A soccer match between Rangers and Liverpool at Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow, Scotland, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. Firmino was consecrated recently as a pastor for an evangelical Christian church in Brazil.

Brazilian soccer player Roberto Firmino has had a long, successful soccer career, per Planet Sport — but he’ll soon hang up his cleats and focus on a new religious job.

Last month, Firmino was consecrated as a pastor for an evangelical Christian church in Brazil, according to The Christian Post. When his contract ends with his current soccer team in two years, it is possible that he will permanently trade dribbling balls for sharing scriptures.

Why did Roberto Firmino become a pastor?

Firmino has made a number of faith-related moves in the past few years, according to The Christian Post.

Born in Maceio, Brazil, Firmino is married to Larissa Pereira and has two daughters. He was baptized in a swimming pool in 2020, The Christian Post reported.

“Jesus is love. (There is) no explanation,” he said at the time. “Just believe it. Just believe and feel the Holy Spirit.”

After being baptized, Firmino and his wife founded Manah Church in Maceio. Firmino now has the opportunity to serve as its pastor after his consecration service.

In a recent Instagram post, he shared that his experiences with Jesus Christ have sparked a desire that “burns in our hearts” to let “people know this love that has reached us. Now we have another craving and responsibility... Be pastors after God’s heart and who cooperate with the kingdom.”

Roberto Firmino’s soccer career

Firmino has enjoyed a successful soccer career since 2009, when he joined Brazilian soccer club Figueirense, per Planet Sport. He moved to European football with Hoffenheim in Germany in 2011, then transitioned to Liverpool’s Premier League in 2015.

His eight years with Liverpool saw him claim victories in the Premier League, the Champions League, the FA Cup, the League Cup and the Club World Cup. By the time he departed Liverpool, he had made history as the “highest-scoring Brazilian ever,” according to Planet Sport.

He’s also made regular appearances with Brazil’s national team.

Last year, Firmino joined a Saudi Arabian team, Al-Ahli. His contract runs for two more years.

During this time, he will also serve as a pastor. He has not yet said whether he will find a new soccer contract after his current term or if he will solely focus on preaching afterward.