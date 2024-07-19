In this photo taken with a lens with rain drops shows the reflection of the Olympic rings on Trocadero plaza that overlooks the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017.

With the Friday, July 26, opening ceremonies officially starting the 2024 Paris Olympics, athletes will be lifting, kicking, throwing, shooting, dribbling, rowing, dancing, running and swimming as they compete on the world stage.

About a dozen athletes with connections to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will be part of the Olympics. Several are listed below by sport and approximately in the order of when they compete. Events run through Sunday, Aug. 11.

If you know of any other Latter-day Saints competing in the Paris Olympic Games or in the Paralympic Games, please email their name, country and sport to churchnews@deseretnews.com.

