Sunday School General President Paul V. Johnson and his wife, Sister Jill Johnson, pose for a photo at Temple Square in Salt Lake City on Monday, April 8, 2024.

Elder Paul V. Johnson has never been a Sunday School teacher, but he has plenty of gospel-teaching experience, from his career as a seminary teacher to the nine years he spent as Church commissioner of education.

And effective Aug. 1, the most important thing he’ll bring to his new role as Sunday School general president is “my love for my Heavenly Father and the Savior, and my love for young people and other people too,” he said.

Elder Johnson was sustained as Sunday School general president during the Saturday morning session of the Church’s 194th Annual General Conference on April 6.

