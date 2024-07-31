Ryan Petty and Sarah Young speed date at the Gather Together Conference, part of the Utah Area YSA Conference, at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. The 2024 Utah Area YSA Conference will attempt to break the Guinness World Record for largest speed dating event this Friday, Aug. 2, 2024.

A Sunday devotional with Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles will cap a weekend of events that include concerts, speed dating, a fun run and two attempts to set world records during the 2024 Utah Area YSA Conference.

Last year’s inaugural conference for young single adults drew more than 50,000 unmarried members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints between the ages of 18 and 30. The church recently expanded the YSA age range to 18-35.

The conference begins at the Salt Palace Convention Center on Friday, when the young singles will attempt to shatter two Guiness World Records.

One record involves President Russell M. Nelson. The conference has set a goal to collect 100,000 birthday messages for President Nelson’s 100th birthday, which is Sept. 9. The Guinness World Record for greeting card contributions is 20,482, set on Jan. 14, 2022, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

The record requires more than just signatures. The messages will be collected both in-person at the Salt Palace or online at the conference website, utahysaconference.org, between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. MDT.

Latter-day Saint singles will write 100th birthday messages to President Russell M. Nelson on Friday in an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for most greeting card contributions. | Instagram

The other record attempt is for the largest speed dating event. The official Guinness World Record of 964 participants was set in 2019 in Dublin. The YSA conference will make two hourlong attempts Friday, one at 11:30 a.m. and the other at 2 p.m., both in the Salt Palace Ballroom. A session will consist of 20 three-minute rounds, with 30 seconds to rotate between each round, according to a news release.

Last year, the YSA conference’s speed dating event had 6,796 participants. This Friday, an official Guinness World Records adjudicator will be on hand Friday to verify results.

Attendees speed date at the Gather Together Conference, part of the Utah Area YSA Conference, at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. | Megan Nielsen, Deseret News

The YSA conference also features a main concert at 8 p.m. Friday at the Delta Center featuring Ben Rector, Rachel Platten and Emma Nissen.

The $50 ticket to the conference includes the two-day convention and all of the concerts and dances. Tickets are available at utahysaconference.org but expected to sell out.

Elder Uchtdorf’s devotional will be delivered at 6 p.m. Sunday at the Conference Center directly north of Temple Square. A free ticket is required to attend the devotional, which also will be available online.

The other concerts will be held on the main stage at the Salt Palace. Performers on Friday include Gentri (11:30 a.m.) and William Joseph (2 p.m.). Saturday’s concerts are Iam Tongi (11:30 a.m.) and Due West (2 p.m.).

Keynote speakers on the Salt Palace main stage will be:

President Emily Belle Freeman, Young Women General President, 10 a.m. Friday.

Elder Kyle S. McKay, Church historian, 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Sharon Eubank, director of Welfare and Self-Reliance Services, 10 a.m. Saturday.

Elder Kevin W. Pearson, Utah Area President, 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

Both days will include evening dances, including country and Latin dances. There also will be comedy, karaoke and breakout classes on professional development, emotional wellness, personal development, temporal well-being and spiritual growth.

The conference’s goal is to strengthen faith in Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ, according to a news release. Church leaders also want young single adults to feel a sense of belonging to the Church of Jesus Christ and form and strengthen relationships with others who can support them, the news release said.

Some young adults kicked off the conference last weekend, engaging in temple trips, service projects, 5Ks and parties in Logan, Ogden, Salt Lake City, Utah County and St. George.

For more information, visit the conference website and follow @utysaconf on Instagram and Facebook.