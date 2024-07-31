Simone Biles, of the United States, is seen during the women's artistic gymnastics team finals round at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in Paris, France.

Simone Biles recently won her fifth gold medal and eighth medal overall at the Paris 2024 Olympics, making her the most decorated American gymnast in Olympics history, as the Deseret News previously reported.

Biles, who is Catholic, has previously credited her faith in God for her success.

“I don’t physically understand how I do it,” she said in an interview with The Cut in 2021. “It (is) a God-given talent.”

Is Simone Biles Christian?

Simone Biles — frequently referred to as America’s G.O.A.T., or “Greatest Of All Time,” per Courier Journal — has leaned on her faith throughout her life to overcome adversity.

She was born to a mother who struggled with substance abuse and spent time in foster care before her grandparents adopted her, according to ABC News.

She also endured sexual abuse from former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, who pleaded guilty in 2017 to “abusing 10 of the more than 265 women and girls who have come forward to say they were molested,” per NBC News.

Biles has previously said that she felt “called by God” to overcome challenges and remain active in gymnastics, per the National Catholic Register.

Biles’ grandparents helped introduce her to Catholicism. They have spoken about praying the rosary while she competes, and Biles keeps a rosary in her gym bag during competition, according to Catholic News Agency.

“She says she lights a candle to St. Sebastian, the patron saint of athletes, prior to competition,” the article said.

Simone Biles, of the United States, practices the uneven bars during a gymnastics training session at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 25, 2024, in Paris, France. | Francisco Seco

Simone Biles’s future: Will she return to the Olympics?

The next Summer Games will take place in Los Angeles in 2028, according to NBC Chicago.

Biles, who is 27 now, will be 31 at the time of the next Games. That’s nine years older than the average gymnast at the Rio Olympics, according to FiveThirtyEight.

Gregory Milan, Biles’ choreographer, wants her to compete in Los Angeles, per Marca.

“Simone Biles wants the Olympics gold badly,” he said. “If it were up to me, I find her so much stronger in her head now that I say she should continue. But then, I am not in Simone’s head.”

Biles has not yet confirmed whether or not she will compete at the next Olympics.