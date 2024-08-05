Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf always carries two valuables in his shirt pocket: his temple recommend and a pocket-sized version of “For the Strength of Youth: A Guide for Making Choices.”

“I keep both close to my heart,” said Elder Uchtdorf, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, to thousands of young adults in the Conference Center. “They are reminders of sacred covenants, divine promises and the Savior’s path to happiness in this life, and a safe return to our Heavenly Father.”

At the conclusion of the 2024 Utah Area YSA Conference, Elder Uchtdorf joined his wife, Sister Harriet Uchtdorf, on Sunday, Aug. 4, to testify that young adults today can embrace their eternal potential and purpose by focusing on the Lord Jesus Christ.

To read the full story, visit TheChurchNews.com.