Daily Bread Food Bank CEO Neil Heatherington (center) sorts food alongside Stephen Harvey (second from left), Eastern Canada welfare and self-reliance manager for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, at a July 29, 2024, event to recognize a $1.45 million ($2 million in Canadian currency) church contribution to support food security in the Toronto area. | Black Ram Media for Daily Bread Food Bank

Before the pandemic, the largest food bank in Toronto averaged around 65,000 monthly visits. Now that number has risen to 350,000.

Amid this surging need, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints donated $1.45 million ($2 million in Canadian currency) to Toronto’s Daily Bread Food Bank. The donation comes as 1 in 10 Toronto residents rely on food banks.

“Two millions dollars — that means some two million meals out to the community,” said the food bank’s CEO Neil Hetherington in a press release issued by the Church of Jesus Christ. “That means we can purchase two new trucks that will allow us to make sure that every Torontonian can have access to decent, wonderful food.”

The donation was announced at an event on July 29 attended by local Latter-day Saint leaders and politicians from across the country.

Elder David LaFrance, Area Seventy for the North America Northeast Area, Toronto coordinating council, spoke on behalf of the Church of Jesus Christ and said, “We understand the importance of following Christ’s example to help others in need in our community.”

Volunteers and staff of the Daily Bread Food Bank gather on July 29, 2024, to recognize a $1.45 million ($2 million in Canadian currency) donation from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to support food security in the Toronto area. | Black Ram Media for Daily Bread Food Bank | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“This donation to the Daily Bread Food Bank is part of our greater efforts to give and help in the areas in which we live,” said Elder LaFrance. ”Our motivation is out of service to others and to help those in need, and really follow our Christian convictions to do so. We really are grateful for the wonderful work that’s done here at Daily Bread.”

Daily Bread Food Bank, the largest food bank in Canada, has a sprawling 108,000-square-foot facility in Etobiocke, Ontario, and also distributes food to a network of over 200 food programs.

As there has been a rising need for food charities in Toronto, Daily Bread Food Bank’s annual spending rose from $1.08 million annually to $15.9 million, the release said. “On some weekends, the line for food will extend onto New Toronto Street, and the food bank will serve about 1,000 families in a few hours.”

Church representatives sorted through nearly 1,000 pounds of food on-site and also made deliveries with the food bank.

James Maloney, a member of Parliament, called the donation “a game-changer” and “a life-changer.”

“On behalf of everybody here and everybody who unfortunately needs the services of the Daily Bread Food Bank, thank you, thank you, thank you,” said Maloney.

At the event, CBC reported that Hetherington said the donation from the Church of Jesus Christ will result in two new trucks to distribute food and two million meals.

In Toronto, Hetherington said, they need around 40 to 50 million meals a year.