Joseph Grenny, chairman of the board at The Other Side Academy, joins the Church News podcast on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024, to talk about how embracing accountability and obeying promptings provide immediate and long-term blessings.

In the Life Help section on the website for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, we are reminded that, “Everyone needs help sometimes. Life is like that. In fact, God planned it to be that way.” For social scientist, New York Times bestselling author and Church member, Joseph Grenny, helping others has become his career and a personal calling.

Through thorough research, a variety of business endeavors and personal experiences, Grenny says he has learned the value of practical and spiritual influences that spark change in even the most dire circumstances. In 2015, he and his colleagues founded The Other Side Academy, a free residential life skills program for those with long histories of crime, addiction and homelessness. And this work has recently expanded to the The Other Side Village project and more. He joins this episode of the Church News podcast to share his hope in the betterment of humanity and testimony of the unmatched, positive influence of the gospel of Jesus Christ.

To read the full story, visit TheChurchNews.com.