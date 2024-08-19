Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor; President Susan H. Porter; and Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor of the Primary general presidency speak during BYU Education Week at the Marriott Center in Provo, Utah, on Monday, Aug. 19, 2024.

PROVO, Utah — When children know and love the Savior and His gospel, they naturally have a desire to lead others to Him, testified the Primary general presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints during a BYU Education Week address on Monday, Aug. 19.

President Susan H. Porter and her counselors, Sister Amy A. Wright and Sister Tracy Y. Browning, gave examples of children they have met around the world who are doing this — such as a girl in Brazil who made homemade invitations for her baptism; a boy in the Caribbean who paid tithing and fast offering to show his love for God and his love for others; and children in Mexico who bore witness of the Savior’s message, ministry and mission.

The presidency then taught three principles for parents and leaders to help children become lifelong disciples of Jesus Christ: Believe in Him, belong to Him and become like Him.

