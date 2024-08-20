A copy of the Bible is held by a member of Congress at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 14, 2013.

Whether you are discouraged, overwhelmed, sad, angry or stressed or know someone else in need, the Bible can help you heal.

Here are 20 Bible verses about comfort and strength, which are drawn from the New International Version of the Bible.

Psalm 46:1-3

“God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble. Therefore we will not fear, though the earth give way and the mountains fall into the heart of the sea, though its waters roar and foam and the mountains quake with their surging.”

This Bible passage reminds us that life is full of trials and tribulations. While change is unavoidable, God’s love is our constant.

He does not leave us alone in times of hardship, and his compassion and strength are greater than any challenge that may come our way.

Isaiah 41:10

“So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.”

Fear and anxiety constantly attend stressful situations. We worry that we can’t overcome our present challenges or that things will never get better. But God has promised that things will get better, as Isaiah 41:10 attests.

1 Peter 5:7

“Cast all your anxiety on Him because he cares for you.”

This verse reminds you of God’s love. Feeling loved can wash away your stress and your concerns. When you know that God loves you, you know that He has a good plan for your life.

John 14:27

“Peace I leave with you; my peace I give you. I do not give to you as the world gives. Do not let your hearts be troubled and do not be afraid.”

When work, family, friendships, school and other responsibilities stress our lives to the breaking point, we must remember that there is a source of peace beyond these things. If you can’t find rest anywhere else, you can find it in the love of someone who doesn’t want anything from you but to help you.

These words from Jesus Christ to his disciples remind us that the love of God can give you peace at any time, regardless of your situation.

Deuteronomy 31:8

“The Lord himself goes before you and will be with you; he will never leave you nor forsake you. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged.”

This Bible verse reminds us that God knows our path before we do. He has seen our trials before we’ve even faced them, and if he has let them enter into your life, then he knows that you are capable of surviving.

Exodus 33:14

“The Lord replied, ‘My Presence will go with you, and I will give you rest.’”

The book of Exodus tells the harrowing journey of the Israelites’ escape from Egypt. Throughout the trip, God made miracles happen, including by parting the Red Sea.

In this verse, God promises that He can make miracles happen in your life, too. Just trust him, follow him and wait.

Psalm 27:13-14

“I remain confident of this: I will see the goodness of the Lord in the land of the living. Wait for the Lord; be strong and take heart and wait for the Lord.”

Life can seem like an unending challenge. Nevertheless, these verses from Psalms promise that we will find rest while in this life.

Matthew 28:20

“And teaching them to obey everything I have commanded you. And surely I am with you always, to the very end of the age.”

In this passage, Jesus instructs his disciples to listen to his commandments and reminds them that he will be with them.

While it can be difficult or onerous at times to follow the commandments, we must remember that if we do, we let God’s miracles work a change in our lives.

2 Corinthians 12:9

“But he said to me, ‘My grace is sufficient for you, for my power is made perfect in weakness.’ Therefore I will boast all the more gladly about my weaknesses, so that Christ’s power may rest on me.”

This scripture passage reminds us that God will make up for our weaknesses. We cannot be perfect, but God can.

If we feel unable to rise to the occasion of an adversity, our loving savior can make the difference.

Galatians 5:22-23

“But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, forbearance, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control. Against such things there is no law.”

This scripture could be discouraging — if we don’t feel peace, are we doing something wrong? Not necessarily.

The passage gives us permission to feel joyful and to embrace kindness and love even in the middle of a struggle. God has taken care of your struggles; don’t allow them to weigh you down.

Matthew 5:4

“Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted.”

Sometimes, we simply cannot bear up in the middle of hardships. Sometimes, all you can do is mourn your struggles.

In this excerpt from the Sermon on the Mount, Jesus promises that one day, through his sacrifice, we will rest from all our griefs.

John 10:10

“The thief comes only to steal and kill and destroy; I have come that they may have life, and have it to the full.”

In this Bible verse, Jesus Christ teaches us that his way will lead us to more joy, more grace, more excitement and more fulfillment than any other way of life.

No matter how gray or cramped your world may currently seem, he promises to open it.

Ezekiel 34:16

“I will search for the lost and bring back the strays. I will bind up the injured and strengthen the weak, but the sleek and the strong I will destroy. I will shepherd the flock with justice.”

In this verse, Ezekiel the prophet shares the sublime promise of the Lord. The Lord will make everything right, he says. He will bring back what you have lost and bring you back to him.

Matthew 11:28-30

“Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you and learn from me, for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy and my burden is light.”

This famous Bible quote, which is attributed to Jesus, reminds us that, when we partner with God, he will take our griefs, our sorrows and our struggles for us. Our adversities will not disappear — but we will not face problems that follow worldliness.

We will have a clear conscience and the guidance of the Lord whenever we do face challenges.

Mark 10:27

“Jesus looked at them and said, ‘With man this is impossible, but not with God; all things are possible with God.’”

No matter how daunting your present situation, you can find the peace, joy and rest you seek, according to this Bible verse. God has promised that you can. Through him, you can do anything.

Luke 12:6-7

“Are not five sparrows sold for two pennies? Yet not one of them is forgotten by God. Indeed, the very hairs of your head are all numbered. Don’t be afraid; you are worth more than many sparrows.”

In these verses, Jesus Christ tells you that you are absolutely unforgettable to God. In fact, you are precious to Him. He notices and cares for you as you are.

John 16:33

“I have told you these things, so that in me you may have peace. In this world you will have trouble. But take heart! I have overcome the world.”

In this verse, Jesus Christ reminds his disciples that he is greater than any struggle that they presently or will ever face. He can help us overcome any challenge or heartbreak.

1 Corinthians 10:13

“No temptation has overtaken you except what is common to mankind. And God is faithful; he will not let you be tempted beyond what you can bear. But when you are tempted, he will also provide a way out so that you can endure it.”

This excerpt from Paul’s letter to the Christians at Corinth reminds us that God will not let us face more challenges than we can bear. Whatever struggle confronts you, you can overcome it.

Hebrews 9:11

“But when Christ came as high priest of the good things that are now already here, he went through the greater and more perfect tabernacle that is not made with human hands, that is to say, is not a part of this creation.”

This Bible passage refers to Jesus as a “high priest of ... good things.” He promises good. All good feelings, all joy and closeness and love, follow our relationship with Jesus Christ.

Philippians 4:13

“I can do all this through him who gives me strength.”

In this verse, the apostle Paul shares a message we all must remember: That we can do anything we must do through the love, grace and power of Jesus Christ.