President of Utah State University Elizabeth R. Cantwell shakes hands with Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles during the Logan Tabernacle’s rededication in Logan on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024.

LOGAN, Utah — On a pristine August evening in Utah’s Cache Valley, Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles stepped to the pulpit of a building he has known since he was a child.

“I remember listening to the leaders of the Church speaking in this tabernacle at stake conferences,” Elder Cook said, as he spoke to a capacity crowd of nearly 1,000 individuals. “I loved hearing from these leaders when I was a little older. Most of them inspired in me a desire to live a more Christlike life.”

The tabernacle was filled on Sunday, Aug. 25, with many who had historic ties to the valley, as well as civic leaders and representatives from nearby Utah State University. Among them, the university’s recently inaugurated President Elizabeth Cantwell attended the meeting.

