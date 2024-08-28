Reservations are available for the open house for the Deseret Peak Utah Temple in Tooele, Utah, via reservations.ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

The public open house will be Thursday, Sept. 26, to Saturday, Oct. 19, excluding Sundays and excluding Saturday, Oct. 5, for general conference. Reservations, which are recommended, can be placed to tour the temple from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mountain Time.

The free tour includes a brief video overview and walk through the temple. Comfortable shoes and modest dress are recommended. The temple is wheelchair accessible. The video and walking tour will last approximately 45 minutes.

To read the full story, visit TheChurchNews.com.