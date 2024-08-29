Several years ago, Amazon acquired the rights to J.R.R. Tolkien’s “The Lord of the Rings” series and sought creative guidance from Hollywood writers for a new show.
Latter-day Saint screenwriter J.D. Payne remembers some writers pitching ideas that centered on a single character, such as the adventures of young Aragorn or a spinoff about Gimli the dwarf.
Payne and his writing partner of 25 years, Patrick McKay, envisioned a grand, sweeping epic that he compared to a Christmas feast.
