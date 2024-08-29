Left, showrunner J.D. Payne and his wife, Rachel Payne, attend a "The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power" press event in San Diego, California, on July 25, 2024.

Several years ago, Amazon acquired the rights to J.R.R. Tolkien’s “The Lord of the Rings” series and sought creative guidance from Hollywood writers for a new show.

Latter-day Saint screenwriter J.D. Payne remembers some writers pitching ideas that centered on a single character, such as the adventures of young Aragorn or a spinoff about Gimli the dwarf.

Payne and his writing partner of 25 years, Patrick McKay, envisioned a grand, sweeping epic that he compared to a Christmas feast.

