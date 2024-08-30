A view of part of the Church Office Building Plaza, renovated and reopened in 2024. Visitors to Temple Square can spend time on the grounds on the newly renovated Church Office Building Plaza and adjoining Main Street Plaza. Both of these plazas were completed and opened earlier this year.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released an update on the progress being made at Temple Square as construction crews have worked to fortify and strengthen various areas.

Visitors to Temple Square can spend time on the grounds on the newly renovated Church Office Building Plaza and adjoining Main Street Plaza. Both of these plazas were completed and opened earlier this year.

The Church of Jesus Christ said in a press release that certain areas of Temple Square remain closed, but progress has been made on the renovations across the grounds.

“It’s an oasis from the storms of the noise and chaos ... to feel the presence of the Savior,” said Jay Warnick, ground services manager for Church Headquarters Facilities, in a release.

In a video showing the progress on Temple Square, Josh Fenn, vice president and project executive of Jacobsen Construction Co., reflected in the video on what President Russell Nelson, prophet of the Church of Jesus Christ, said about seeing the nations of the world coming to Temple Square

The video noted the flags of every nation rotate on the square’s grounds to welcome all people of the world. “It brings us that reminder that the Savior is the Savior of the World, and that His church is a church for all,” said Warnick in the video.

The two plazas were originally renovated to waterproof the roof of the parking garage. But when crews cleared the decks, they saw the decking itself needed to be repaired, according to the video. Using a robot to make the repairs, the crew was then able to install radiant heating to melt the snow.

The video also highlighted a monument stone placed on Temple Square during the renovation the process. It is the words of an ancient prophecy.

“And it shall come to pass in the last days, that the mountain of the Lord’s house shall be established in the top of the mountains, and shall be exalted above the hills; and all nations shall flowed unto it.” — Isaiah 2:2

When will the Salt Lake Temple be completed?

The concrete transfer girders of Salt Lake Temple are now complete, the release said. “The transferring of the load of the temple to the new seismic foundation at that location and the east towers is now successfully done.”

The Salt Lake Temple renovations are headed into their fifth year. It is scheduled to be completed in 2026, according to the Church News.

“You talk about the Salt Lake Temple, how it took 40 years to construct,” Brent Roberts, managing director of the church’s Special Projects Department told the Church News. “But 40 years was generations for them. They were evolving, going through issues, strengthening their testimonies, and the temple was there when they needed it.”

The Church of Jesus Christ also said stone cladding is being installed on the exterior walls of the South Pavilions.