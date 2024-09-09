Nathan Pacheco and Jenny Oaks Baker perform for President Russell M. Nelson’s 100th birthday celebration at the Little Theatre of the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024.

When Jenny Oaks Baker and Nathan Pacheco received calls inviting them to perform during a broadcast honoring President Russell M. Nelson on his 100th birthday, they considered the opportunity an honor.

Pacheco, a classically trained tenor who has been featured on Yanni recordings, and Baker, a Grammy nominated violinist, said President Nelson was special to them, and described the opportunity as touching.

“It goes without saying that I really look up to President Nelson, and that his example, his influence, his teachings have been an enormous blessing in my life and the life of my family,” said Pacheco in a phone interview, adding he got a little emotional because he was so touched by the opportunity.

Baker has known President Nelson since she was 9 years old, when her father, President Dallin H. Oaks, was called as an apostle. She said she remembers receiving handwritten notes from President Nelson after he attended her performances at the invitation of her parents.

“I think President Nelson’s leadership of the church has been so impactful personally in my life and the lives of all church members,” said Baker in a phone interview. She described President Nelson as bringing peace into her life and said the opportunity to celebrate having a prophet is “so exciting and inspiring.”

The celebration, held in the Conference Center Theater on Monday, included a video presentation from President Nelson himself as well as one from his counselors, President Dallin H. Oaks and President Henry B. Eyring, and President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

The Rev. Amos C. Brown, great-granddaughter Ashlyn Owens, daughter Marsha N. Workman, and Relief Society President Camille Johnson also gave tributes.

Pacheco performed “Una Furtiva Lagrima,” an Italian opera piece, accompanied by Jared Pierce. Together, Baker and Pacheco performed “We Ever Pray for Thee” as arranged by Mack Wilberg, also accompanied by Pierce. The congregation sang “We Thank Thee, O God, For a Prophet,” accompanied by Baker and Pierce, and conducted by President Nelson’s great-granddaughter Emma Webster.

“Happy Birthday” was led by Pacheco, and accompanied by Baker and Pierce.

Jared Pierce, Jenny Oaks Baker and Nathan Pacheco perform "We Ever Pray for Thee" at the 100th birthday celebration of President Russell M. Nelson on Sept. 9, 2024. | Screenshot from YouTube

It was not the first time Baker has performed for President Nelson at a celebratory broadcast. On his 95th birthday, she performed with her children and called it “one of the highlights of my life.”

“It was just a witness to me of what happens when you try to turn your life over to the Lord and how he can create so much of your life than you can ever create on your own,” said Baker. She said the experience reminded her of when she was in high school and knew she wanted to be a mother and a violinist. She did not know how to make it work.

The performance was special to her because it reminded her that the Lord brings blessings.

“We just try to do what’s right and work hard, and hold to the road, and stay on the covenant path,” said Baker. She said the direction from President Nelson, including his recent talk reminding Latter-day Saints to “Think Celestial,” has made a difference in her life and the lives of others.

Pacheco said he has also performed for President Nelson in the past and what people say about him is true.

“He exudes so much love and the way that he is able to make you feel like you’re the most important person in the world, even when you’re just speaking to him for a few moments, it really is incredible,” he said. The teachings of President Nelson has helped him and his teacher — Pacheco said President Nelson has taught him about what’s most important.

For the past few months, Pacheco said he has worked with his teacher in Manhattan to learn the tenor aria he planned to sing. “I’ve just given my all to try to be prepared in every way and to be able to sing the song at the level that it needs to be performed.”

But the preparation for the performance hasn’t just been technical.

“I felt like it’s been appropriate to pray and even fast for an added measure of assistance from above for this special occasion,” said Pacheco.

When asked what she will be thinking about while performing “We Thank Thee, O God, For a Prophet” in the presence of the living prophet President Nelson, Baker said gratitude to God and to President Nelson will be on her heart.

“Gratitude brings us closer to God and following the prophet brings us closer to God,” said Baker. “It’s the perfect hymn to be close to God, to be humble and to follow his prophet.”

“How remarkable it is that he is 100 years old and is still able to lead us.”