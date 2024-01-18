Community of Christ, formerly the RLDS church, announces next prophet-president

A new prophet-president has been called to lead the Community of Christ, formerly known as Reorganized Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints or RLDS church.

Stassi D. Cramm will be the first woman to hold the office if her call is approved by the 2025 World Conference. Until then, her title is prophet-president designate.

The church announced Cramm as its ninth prophet-president on Jan. 17. The Community of Christ shares a 14-year history from 1830-44 with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The Community of Christ’s previous eight prophet-presidents include Joseph Smith’s son Joseph Smith III (1860-1914), who led the reorganization of the church in 1860.

Three sons of Joseph III followed — Frederick M. Smith, Israel A. Smith and W. Wallace Smith, who lead the faith until 1978. A great-grandson of Joseph Smith, Wallace B. Smith, was next, but familial succession ended with the completion of his tenure in 1996.

The past two prophet-presidents have been W. Grant McMurray and Stephen M. Veazey.

President Veazey announced a process to discern the next prophet-president of the Community of Christ in March 2023. In August, a health issue necessitated that he take a medical leave of absence.

In November, the Community of Christ Council of Twelve met for a final discernment meeting and received a list of names shared anonymously by the church. In December, they gathered at Happy Valley Conference Center in California’s Santa Cruz Mountains with two to three names each. They discerned Cramm as the next leader after conversation and prayer, according to church official Katie Harmon-McLaughlin.

In a news release, Cramm said, “If the 2025 World Conference approves this call, I commit to faithfully doing my part to empower and support the prophetic voice of the church as we seek to live Christ’s mission and help create God’s vision of shalom. Onward!”

The Community of Christ has 250,000 members in more than 60 nations, according to the church’s website. The church’s international headquarters is in Independence, Missouri.