Orem Utah Temple dedication a ‘milestone in the progress’ of God’s kingdom, Elder Christofferson says

The state of Utah is blessed with an abundance of temples, from the pioneer-era Salt Lake City, Logan and St. George temples, to the under-construction Ephraim, Lindon and Syracuse temples.

But the dedication of the new Orem Utah Temple “marks a milestone in the progress of the kingdom of God on the Earth, and particularly in this vital part of His vineyard,” said Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Elder Christofferson dedicated the three-story, 71,998-square-foot temple on a chilly, drizzly Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, in two sessions at 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. He was accompanied by his wife, Sister Kathy Christofferson.

