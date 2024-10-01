President Russell M. Nelson, president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and his counselors, President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, left, and President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, sit in their seats prior to the afternoon session of the 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 7, 2024.

For the first time since 2019, there will be no capacity restriction this weekend at the Conference Center when The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints holds its 194th Semiannual General Conference.

The international conference is broadcast from the Conference Center in downtown Salt Lake City. The COVID-19 pandemic and construction related to the Salt Lake Temple renovation on Temple Square limited general conference capacity for five years. The Conference Center seats more than 20,000.

The global broadcast of the conference, in which church leaders speak to members and others, will reach millions through telecasts, radio and livestreaming video and audio.

President Russell M. Nelson, the prophet and president of the church who celebrated his 100th birthday last month, is expected to participate.

Related April 2024 general conference highlighted an expanding church and a reopening Temple Square

“General conference provides an opportunity to receive personal revelation as general church leaders give counsel and direction from the Lord. We encourage all to listen to, study, ponder, and apply the counsel and direction given,” the First Presidency stated in a letter to congregations.

The conference will take place in five unique two-hour sessions over two days:

Saturday, Oct. 5: General sessions at 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. MDT.

General sessions at 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. MDT. Sunday, Oct. 6: General sessions at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. MDT.

Messages focus on a variety of spiritual topics. Other expected speakers include President Nelson’s counselors in the First Presidency; members of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles; and other general officers and leaders of the church. Music for each session is provided by The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square and other invited church choirs, and the congregation is occasionally asked to join in to sing hymns.

How to watch or listen to conference online

The majority of viewers participate in general conference from afar. Each session will be streamed live on the live broadcasts page of ChurchofJesusChrist.org in more than 70 languages. Each also can be viewed or heard on the General Conference YouTube channel; Gospel Stream app; Gospel Library; and other radio, television, satellite and digital channels.

What TV and radio stations will broadcast general conference?

Bonneville Distribution broadcasts all sessions on Channel 9403 on Dish networks and Channel 374 and 68 (Utah) on DirecTV. See Bonneville Distribution’s general conference coverage map for a more complete list of radio, TV, cable TV and satellite TV stations, including BYUtv and KSL-TV on Channel 5.

KSL Radio will broadcast sessions on 1160AM and 102.7FM, and BYU Radio will be available on Channel 143 on Sirus XM Satellite Radio. Saints Channel Talk and Canal Mormon will stream sessions in English and Spanish, respectively, on TuneIn.

Tabernacle Choir members sing during the afternoon session of the 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 7, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

How to get tickets to general conference

All five sessions are open to all individuals and families at the Conference Center. A limited number of tickets are available free of charge. Contact your local stake leaders to obtain tickets.

Standby seating is also available. Both the standby line and the line for overflow seating on Temple Square will be at the Tabernacle on Temple Square.

Translation devices are available at the Conference Center.

How to watch or listen to general conference later

For comprehensive coverage of conference announcements and talk summaries, visit Deseret News’ “General Conference” page and TheChurchNews.com.

Conference sessions and individual messages will be published for later studying on ChurchofJesusChrist.org, the Gospel Library app, the Gospel Stream app, the General Conference YouTube channel and in church magazines.