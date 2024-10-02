Navy linebacker Marcus Bleazard, a returned Latter-day Saint missionary, is interviewed at the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, on Sept. 5, 2024.
Navy linebacker Marcus Bleazard, a returned Latter-day Saint missionary, is interviewed at the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, on Sept. 5, 2024. Navy Football YouTube screenshot

By Church News

As the college football season was getting underway in early September, a reporter asked Navy linebacker Marcus Bleazard about his experience of leaving for two years to serve a mission in Guatemala City, Guatemala, for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“It was awesome. It’s something that I’ll never regret,” Bleazard said in a Sept. 5 interview posted on YouTube. “It’s something that definitely changed me for the better and really opened my eyes and heart to the things I needed to have happen in my life.”

Bleazard is a sophomore from Kennesaw, Georgia — and the Stilesboro Ward of the Power Springs Georgia Stake — and is majoring in quantitative economics. He is one of many Latter-day Saint young men and women who have voluntarily sacrificed opportunities in sports, education or otherwise to serve others around the world.

