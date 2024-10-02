As the college football season was getting underway in early September, a reporter asked Navy linebacker Marcus Bleazard about his experience of leaving for two years to serve a mission in Guatemala City, Guatemala, for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“It was awesome. It’s something that I’ll never regret,” Bleazard said in a Sept. 5 interview posted on YouTube. “It’s something that definitely changed me for the better and really opened my eyes and heart to the things I needed to have happen in my life.”

Bleazard is a sophomore from Kennesaw, Georgia — and the Stilesboro Ward of the Power Springs Georgia Stake — and is majoring in quantitative economics. He is one of many Latter-day Saint young men and women who have voluntarily sacrificed opportunities in sports, education or otherwise to serve others around the world.

