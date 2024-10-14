Attendees exit the dedication of the San Pedro Sula Honduras Temple on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

By Church News

SAN PEDRO SULA, Honduras — When Christopher Columbus arrived in what is today the coast of Honduras, he so named it because “hondo” in Spanish means “deep or depths,” as in the deep water of the natural harbor.

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles said the Spanish term also reflects the “deep, wholehearted” faith of the Honduran Saints.

“The testimonies of the members in Honduras run deep,” he said. “This depth of faith and faithfulness is the reason the Lord directed His prophet to build another beautiful temple in the wonderful country of Honduras.”

