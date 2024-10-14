BYU’s Olivia Wade-Katoa (10) and Allie Fryer (23) celebrate after Fryer scored their team’s first goal against Utah at Ute Field in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.

Former BYU Cougar Olivia Katoa will miss the remainder of her NWSL rookie season.

Katoa will undergo season-ending arthroscopic surgery on her right knee this week, she announced on Instagram Friday. She learned she’d need surgery right before the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, she said.

Katoa, a Latter-day Saint, noted that she found peace while tuning into general conference, which was held Oct. 5-6, especially during the address given by Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

“I was devastated hearing this news and prayed to find peace in my newfound circumstances. While listening to general conference a quote from (Elder Uchtdorf) touched my heart. ‘Faith is beautiful because it persists even when blessings don’t come as hoped for. We can’t see the future, we don’t know all the answers, but we can trust Jesus Christ as we keep moving forward and upward because He is our Savior and Redeemer,’” Katoa wrote on Instagram.

The Portland Thorns rookie then expressed her gratitude for her faith and the strength it brings.

“This was a perfect reminder for me to keep moving forward with faith in Christ. I’m grateful for the knowledge of a loving Heavenly Father who has a plan for me (and you) even when we don’t always understand it. I’m grateful for the gospel, for the hope and peace it brings, and for the opportunity to rely on my Savior every step of the way,” she said.

Katoa was drafted by the Thorns in the second round of the 2024 NWSL draft with the No. 23 overall pick. She earned starts in the Concacaf W Champions Cup against Santa Fe FC and in the NWSL x LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup against Club Tijuana, where she scored her first professional goal.

What has Olivia Katoa said about her faith?

Katoa served an 18-month mission for the church in Houston, Texas, and she regularly shares her faith on social media.

“Soccer has brought me a lot of happiness throughout my life, but that happiness tends to come and go with changing circumstances. However, the joy found in Christ is something that I have found to be a constant. No matter what is happening — or not happening — in my life, I can always have joy because of the Savior. I’m grateful for the gift of lasting joy, regardless of whatever circumstances I may find myself in. Happy Sabbath,” she wrote on Sept. 22.

On Aug. 28, Katoa said that her faith in Jesus Christ has changed her life and that living his teachings brings her “peace, understanding, direction, joy, and a deeper perspective.”

“I know that following (Jesus Christ) doesn’t shield me from trials, heartache or disappointment — these challenges come to everyone, regardless of faith. But through it all, I’ve come to know that God is good, in both the highs and the lows of life. His goodness is not limited to moments of joy and success; it’s present even in times of sorrow and struggle,” she said.