Religion in America is facing a reckoning. The “nones” — those unaffiliated with any religion — now make up 29% of U.S. adults, up from 16% in 2007. Among Gen Z women, the nones comprise a staggering 39%. This exodus stems from a profound disillusionment with what many young women perceive as entrenched sexism, rigid gender roles and a fundamental misalignment between their personal values and traditional religious teachings. But amidst this spiritual upheaval, one group stands out: American Muslims.

While often perceived as newcomers to the American religious landscape, Muslims have been woven into the nation’s fabric since the era of slavery, when African Muslim slaves were forcibly brought to these shores. Despite this long history, Muslims remain a small but growing minority in America’s diverse religious tapestry. Today, as practitioners of a minority faith in a predominantly Christian and increasingly secular nation, American Muslims are pioneering an approach to religion that could serve as a blueprint for other faiths struggling to stay relevant in the culture at large.

Unlike European Muslims dealing with postcolonial dynamics and integration into more homogeneous societies, American Muslims come from an extraordinary diversity of ethnic, cultural and linguistic backgrounds. This diversity demands that they forge a shared identity that transcends cultural differences, and this requires constant cross-cultural dialogue and adaptation. Muslims in the United States are not merely navigating their internal diversity but doing so within a broader American context where religious expression is highly individualized, while often cut off from communal ethnic identities.

Post-9/11, these challenges intensified dramatically. American Muslims found themselves not only practicing their faith but constantly justifying it in the public sphere. Unlike Jewish or Christian communities, which are often seen as integral parts of Western civilization, Muslims in the U.S. frequently find themselves at the center of national security debates and they are often perceived as “the other.” This dynamic has required American Muslims to not only advocate for their religious rights but also to engage in public education and cultural outreach to counter deep-seated biases.

This pressure cooker environment has sparked religious innovation. Muslims in America are finding ways to maintain their core religious principles while engaging meaningfully with the complexities of modern pluralism. Rather than strictly adhering to tradition or fully capitulating to secular norms, they’ve found a middle ground that preserves their religious integrity while adapting to new societal realities.

One of the most pressing challenges for faith communities today is addressing the discontent that many young women feel toward organized religion. Studies reveal that young women are leaving organized religion at unprecedented rates due to frustrations with traditional gender roles, limitations on leadership opportunities and perceived inequality in their religious communities. Many report feeling disconnected from institutions that fail to reflect their feminist values or that restrict their roles within religious leadership.

In response, some American Muslim communities are taking bold steps. Drawing inspiration from a variety of sources, including the tradition of women-only mosques in China, they’re creating spaces where women lead prayers and give sermons, challenging the traditional patriarchal structure of many religious spaces. While controversial to some in the community, these initiatives provide an empowering alternative for women who feel marginalized in more conventional religious settings and directly address some of the frustrations driving women away from organized religion. By allowing women to take on leadership roles within an Islamic framework, these efforts help to resolve some of the dissonance women experience between their personal values and their faith communities.

From LGBTQ+ rights to racial justice, American Muslims are grappling with complex social issues that many religious communities struggle to address. The debate surrounding LGBTQ+ rights, for instance, has provoked significant tension within the community. Recent efforts to clarify traditional Islamic teachings on gender and sexuality, while acknowledging the complexities of modern society, have sparked intense discussions. These conversations, while often contentious, demonstrate a willingness to engage with difficult questions.

Efforts around racial justice provide another valuable area of engagement. Muslim organizations have been instrumental in tackling issues of systemic racism both within Muslim communities and the wider society. Their work, deeply rooted in Islamic ethics, provides a framework for addressing racial inequality in a way that resonates with both religious and secular audiences. This approach is particularly powerful given Islam’s unique relationship with the Black experience in America, from its historical role in the Civil Rights Movement to its continued appeal among African Americans as a faith emphasizing equality and social justice. These initiatives exemplify how faith-based activism can address complex social issues without compromising religious identity — a model that other religious communities can draw from as they navigate their own challenges related to race and inclusivity.

This openness to tough conversations has led to unexpected alliances. American Muslims are finding common ground with diverse groups, from conservative Christian groups on issues of religious freedom to progressive movements on racial justice and gender equality. This ability to bridge divides while maintaining a distinct religious identity provides a crucial lesson for other minority religious groups. Rather than isolating themselves, they can navigate a pluralistic society by building coalitions with those who share common goals, even if they differ in other areas.

By actively engaging in public education, grassroots activism and scholarly outreach, American Muslims are transforming how Islam is understood in the American context. These efforts are not just about surviving in a hostile environment; they are about proactively shaping their narrative and asserting their place in society.

The rise of the “nones” isn’t just a challenge for organized religion — it’s an opportunity for faith communities to reflect, adapt and potentially emerge stronger.

In the face of rising secularism and growing disaffection with organized religion, American Islam stands as a testament to the resilience and adaptability of faith in the modern world. It shows us that it’s possible to honor tradition while embracing change, to maintain a distinct identity while engaging fully with broader society. As other religious communities grapple with their own challenges in the 21st century, they may find that the youngest Abrahamic faith in America holds valuable lessons for revitalizing the oldest.

Asma T. Uddin is an attorney, a Deseret contributing writer and the author of “When Islam Is Not a Religion: Inside America’s Fight for Religious Freedom” and “The Politics of Vulnerability: How to Heal Muslim-Christian Relations in a Post-Christian America.” She is also a Pluralism Fellow at the Mercatus Center at George Mason University’s Schar School of Policy and Government.