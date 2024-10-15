Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the education devotional given to prospective students and their parents at the Jon M. Huntsman Center on the University of Utah campus in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024.

Give the Lord equal time. That was the plea offered by Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles to roughly 10,000 youth and young adults on Sunday, Oct. 13.

Noting the pressures many young people face, Elder Rasband told his listeners, “You might be thinking, ‘I just do not have time, Elder Rasband. I am already over-committed; I have to get good grades; I am taking too many credit hours; I have tough professors who expect my full attention; I am working; and I can barely get to church on Sunday.’”

To which the Apostle responded: “Know this, you cannot put your testimony on the shelf during your college years.”

