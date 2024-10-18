The BYU football team meets over Zoom with 300 African BYU-Pathway students in August 2024.
The BYU football team meets over Zoom with 300 African BYU-Pathway students in August 2024. Both groups report a greater sense of belonging since the meeting.

By Church News

In August, the Brigham Young University football team organized a Zoom call with BYU–Pathway Worldwide students in Africa.

The Cougars were thrilled when hundreds joined the call. Technology limited the number to 300, but more wanted to join. The students shared stories with the team about overcoming adversity through teamwork, discipline and humility.

BYU safety Tanner Wall called it an “amazing event,” according to a news release on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

