This Sept. 7, 2018 photo shows music producer Quincy Jones posing for a portrait at the Shangri-La Hotel during the Toronto Film Festival in Toronto.

Quincy Jones, a legendary music producer who worked with Michael Jackson, Frank Sinatra and other stars, died over the weekend at age 91.

As fans and former colleagues remember his work, some are highlighting the role of faith in Jones’ career.

Jones was first introduced to music by his mother, who sang hymns as she worked in his childhood home in Chicago, according to The Associated Press. Those hymns became his jumping off point into all sorts of music styles, including jazz and hip hop.

Jones’ early love of music — and his faith — also helped him leave a destructive path involving gang violence and refocus his life on learning to play various instruments and writing music, per the AP.

At age 11, Jones and one of his brothers discovered a piano after breaking into recreation center. He told the BBC in 2008 that “God’s whispers” drew him to the instrument, according to The New York Times.

Jones also credits God with pulling him out of personal and professional funk in the 1980s. Soon after working on the famous “We Are the World” fundraiser, he retreated to Tahiti and wandered around for a month, trying to rediscover his purpose.

“Sometimes you need God to just slap you and say, ‘Let’s take a look and see what’s going on here.’” Jones told the Los Angeles Times in 1989, describing the Tahiti trip as a “spiritual cleansing.”

Throughout his career, Jones committed time and money to helping others, including through social justice initiatives. His work on racial justice stemmed in part from a friendship with the Rev. Jesse Jackson, The Associated Press reported.

“His causes included fighting HIV and AIDS, educating children and providing for the poor around the world. He founded the Quincy Jones Listen Up! Foundation to connect young people with music, culture and technology,” per the AP.

As he gave back to others, Jones continued to succeed professionally.

As the Los Angeles Times put it, “the awards and honors bestowed on Jones were nearly mind-bending.”

“He was nominated for a Grammy 80 times, winning 28. He received eight Academy Award nominations. He was the first musician whom France honored as both Commandeur de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres and Commandeur de la Légion d’Honneur. He was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and he received Kennedy Center Honors,” the article said.

Jones is survived by seven children, including actor Rashida Jones.

“Although this is an incredible loss for our family, we celebrate the great life that he lived and know there will never be another like him,” his family said in a statement.